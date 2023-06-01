ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Artists Market is now hosting its 14th season, this is a nonprofit organization that provides a venue for local juried artists to sell their fine art and crafts in one of Santa Fe’s most popular locations.

Tourists from across the country and around the world enjoy Santa Fe’s best in pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture, furniture, textiles, and more. Enjoy fine art and crafts from local juried artists at the market’s beautiful venue in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Artists Market holds weekly art shows at the west Casitas of the Santa Fe Railyard every Saturday from the beginning of March through the end of December. All artists live in Northern New Mexico. To learn more, visit their Facebook Page.