SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a new pet, you might just be in luck.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving its adoption fees Saturday for all cats and dogs 6-months and older. Officials say the event is a celebration of life. There will be live music, a blessing form local spiritual leaders, and refreshments.

The animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. The shelter on Caja del Rio will be open from 11 to 6 Saturday.