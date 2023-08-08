ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is hosting a ‘loving longtimers’ mobile pet adoption event, Friday, August 11.

This event will shine the spotlight on the animals that have been at the shelter the longest. The organization is asking the community for their support in finding loving and caring families.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter will host a mobile pet adoption event in partnership with Sam’s Club on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 4201 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe.