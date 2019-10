SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Santa Fe is hoping to steer opioid addicts away from court and into treatment.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting both police and fire departments are hoping to soon begin a program called Thrive. The goal is to prevent addicts who commit low-level crimes from being put into an already stretched thin court system.

Instead, the program will assign caseworkers to find them help.