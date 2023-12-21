ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a Grinch-dressed man tried telling kids Santa wasn’t real in front of an Albuquerque elementary school last week, those kids got a special surprise from Ol’ Saint Nick himself.

Plenty of smiles, hugs, and pictures happened as parents dropped off their kids Thursday morning. The Jennifer Riordan Foundation brought Santa Claus to Osuna Elementary to visit students on a pre-Christmas pit stop.

“This school recently had somebody that tried to ruin a little bit of that Christmas spirit and take away some of those children’s innocence and we want to make sure on their last day of school that they go on the holiday break with their family and their friends with a warm heart and happiness,” said Michael Riordan, president of the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.

Parents were grateful for the gesture after facing the Grinch last week and having to explain what he was doing holding a sign reading “Santa is fake, Jesus is real” to their kids. “We talked about how really unkind it was and how people can try to steal our joy be we always have to turn to our heart and stoke our own fires and trust what we believe,” said parent Emma Koepplan.

Far different from last Thursday morning, parents welcomed Santa’s joyful surprise with open arms and thanked the foundation for coming out. “I’m really glad Santa decided to show up, I think that’s a nice sharp of the arm with holiday spirit that the school needed,” said a parent.

“I think it just shows that you know we are a really great community, and we all want to take care of each other, and it just really feels that way,” mentioned another.

Organizers say they hope today’s events help spark some more goodwill in the community. “When something happens in our community we rally, and we spread our kindness, and we show how great we can be,” said Riordan.