Santa arrives by chopper to visit children at Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Old Saint Nick made quite the appearance on Tuesday.

He flew in to bring some holiday magic to kids stuck in the hospital for Christmas. Santa Claus was at Presbyterian Hospital handing out gifts all morning.

He went door to door making sure he didn’t miss anyone. The event is something everyone looks forward to every year.

“Being in the hospital as a child is extremely hard and being in the hospital as a child over the holidays is very, very hard. So, it really brings a lot of joy to the kids and the families and the staff to have Santa here every year,” said Presbyterian medical director John Pederson.

Nearly 100 kids were visited by Santa on Tuesday.