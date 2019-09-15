Santa Ana Star Casino hosts free electronics recycling event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Ana Star Casino & Hotel teamed up with Albuquerque Computer & Electronics Recycling to help out the environment.

Organizers say keeping e-waste out of landfills and developing countries is crucial for a healthy environment. Most electronics were taken free of charge, and they even offered free data destruction.

“Today is people coming together to recycle their e-waste, to reduce that carbon footprint,” said Sam Laing with Albuquerque Computer & Electronics Recycling. “None of this stuff will end up in a landfill or any underdeveloped or developing countries.”

If you missed the event, it’s not too late to recycle your e-waste. Click here for additional information on electronics recycling events.