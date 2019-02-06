Officials to discuss recommendation to merge RRPS and Santa Ana Pueblo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - Wednesday, officials are expected to meet to discuss a new school district potentially forming in one part of the metro area. It's an idea that would merge an already existing district with one of New Mexico's pueblos but not everybody is on board.

The recommendation to form a new district between Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Pueblo of Santa Ana came right before former PED Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski left office.

Now, under a new administration, the PED says that recommendation is still on the table, but they want to hear from all sides to decide what's best for students.

"We are going to be there as support to see what the requests are, to identify what's needed to help with a transition if that's needed with Rio Rancho," said Daniel Manzano, Chief of Staff of the Public Education Department.

Currently, Santa Ana Pueblo students go to Bernalillo Public Schools.

The initial recommendation came from former PED Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski at the request of the pueblo. This would create a new district, merging the pueblo with Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Rio Rancho Schools spokeswoman, Beth Pendergrass, says students from the pueblo are currently able to transfer into their district if they'd like and if there is room at their schools.

Pendergrass says there are still a number of issues that would need to be looked into such as finding a new superintendent, the formation of a new school board, and providing transportation. The district is now asking for the recommendation to be reconsidered.

"We've sent a letter to the acting secretary, which was Lt. Governor Morales prior to the current secretary, requesting they withdraw that recommendation and gives us an opportunity at the local level to sit down with the leaders and look at what's best for kids," said Pendergrass.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to the Governor of Santa Ana Pueblo who says "at this time, we are not offering any information or comments."