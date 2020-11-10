Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office investigates after body found in West Mesa area

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a deceased male was located in the West Mesa area. Deputies were dispatched to the area on the evening of November 5, 2020.

Details are limited at this time but the Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is under investigation and deputies believe foul play was involved. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until the victim’s family is notified.

