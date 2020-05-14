Sandoval County residents invited to dump trash for free

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – This Saturday, Sandoval County residents can dump their trash for free.
The county is holding its second of four free landfill days. People can take their trash to the landfill, located on Iris Road in Rio Rancho, from 8 a.m. to noon. The other free days are set for September 12 to November 21.
