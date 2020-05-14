Sandoval County residents invited to dump trash for free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Preparing for “phase one” of reopening the economy, the City of Albuquerque is expecting to welcome back some of its workers while outlining what private businesses can expect enforcement to look like.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller outlined what to expect for the May 16 reopening during a news conference Thursday. Keller says the city's main downtown offices will reopen to more employees and a limited amount of the public by Monday. However, the Mayor also indicated that many departments and other city buildings throughout Albuquerque will have their own rules.