Sandoval County Fair hopes safety measures prevent spread of livestock disease

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Fair is implementing safety precautions for a contagious livestock disease.

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, or VSV, has been reported in four New Mexico counties this year. It causes lesions and blisters in the mouths of horses, cattle and other livestock.

To prevent the spread of VSV, every animal brought to the fairgrounds will undergo a mandatory inspection, and all entry points will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to prevent animals from entering the property without inspections.

Any animal with VSV symptoms will be turned away.