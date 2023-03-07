ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County celebrating its 120th anniversary. The Sandoval County Founding Day Celebration and Career Fair is March 10, 2023. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandoval County Administration Building.

The festivities feature a Cake Cutting Ceremony at 11 a.m. that kicks off the Career Fair, which runs until 3 p.m. Cake will be served during Career Fair hours. The event will be held at the Sandoval County Administration Building, 1500 Idalia Rd., Building D, Bernalillo, N.M. Sandoval County Historical Society will be there to share details about the County from time past. For more information visit sandovalcountynm.gov.