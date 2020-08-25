Sandia Tram riders stuck for hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tram ride turned into a much longer evening than tram riders bargained for because of a mechanical problem. According to people on the Sandia Peak Tram just after 6 p.m. the tram stopped. One car was stuck near the top of the crest and the other down below near the depot.

Monday night, the tram finally docked and they were able to disembark nearly four hours later. A man who was stuck on the tram says the weather earlier in the evening made people in the tram car nervous.

“So the wind has come and gone, and so has the rain, but right now the weather is calm. As long as it stays like that, it’s not rocking, so you know that’s, that’s positive,” said Tim, who was stuck with about 20 people on the upper car.

Stoppages on the tram are unusual but not unprecedented.