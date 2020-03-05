Sandia students participate in a food truck challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students closed their books and took part in a fun food competition.

DECA and culinary arts students at Sandia High School competed in their annual Food Truck Challenge. Six teams had to create their own food truck concept and then sell their food to peers.

Instructor Unna Valdez says the annual event teaches teens about the real world. “They get the menu and they calculate how many times they’re going to have to prepare that menu for 250 guests and how much that’s gonna cost with only a $600 food budget,” said Valdez.

The team with the biggest profit will win an after school celebration.