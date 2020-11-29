Sandia Speedway offers drive-thru light experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lights of enchantment is a drive thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays. The event is a chance for families to get out of the house and enjoy a light show.

“I just remember these lights shows, I used to be in the northeast and I used to go to them every year, a tradition and when we moved here, we went to the River of Lights, but we wanted something drive thru because it gets so cold,” said Garfield Carjill, one of the organizers.

The event is COVID safe with everyone staying in their cars and tickets must be bought in advance. Tickets costs $49.95 but there are discount codes. Additionally, $5 from every ticket will be donated to charities or a group. Info on how to buy tickets are available online.