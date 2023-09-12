ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Science and Technology Park celebrated 25 years with an open house at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History on Tuesday.

The 340-acre park opened in 1998 and is home to 40 companies with a total of nearly 1,800 employees. The park is also home to Sandia organizations, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History and several schools, including the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Technology Leadership High School.

“It was about bringing together industrial partners, academia, the government, and bearing unleashing all the capabilities of Sandia National Labs, said Dan Sanchez, assistant manager with the US Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration.

The open house featured 30 exhibitors, food trucks and speakers.