Sandia Science and Tech Park seeing steady job growth, production during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico’s economy continues to navigate the hurt of the pandemic, one local group says they’re seeing a big boost. They hope to help out the rest of the state.

“The jobs that we’ve added — 310 jobs — are primarily in the manufacturing sector,” said Jackie Kerby Moore, Executive Director of the Sandia Science and Technology Park. “They’re also in the professional and technical sector.”

Sandia Science and Technology Park, part of Sandia National Laboratories, says businesses are still moving in. Kerby Moore says they’re bringing good-paying jobs and putting millions of dollars in tax revenue going back into the community.

“Most of our companies in the park have partnerships with Sandia National Laboratories or Kirtland Air Force Base Companies,” said Kerby Moore. “In addition to that economic impact and the wages and salaries, that it’s creating, we’re also providing more taxes to the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque.”

With two years of steady growth, they say they plan to keep that momentum going, even through the pandemic. Companies based at the park are currently helping with everything from building parts for ventilators to 3D printing PPE.

“I think the fact that we have these manufacturing jobs, and the professional and scientific jobs, tied to government missions is helping us stay afloat,” said Kerby Moore. “Several of them are expanding, so that’s good news, and we’ll continue recruiting new companies.”

Sandia Park says this is helping many expand during the pandemic and they hope, in turn, to bring more big bucks in for New Mexico’s economy. The park says they’re also undergoing construction right now for another company to join by the end of the year, Cooperative Educational Services, which will serve all of New Mexico’s school districts.