ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gaggle of goats is helping clear out vegetation in the bosque. The Sandia Pueblo enlisted Galloping Goats Ranch to help them clear out the bosque. While the program isn’t new, it is serving a great purpose this year by reducing the amount of fuels for fires.

Max Wade of Gallup Goats Ranch says the goats will help manage forest land and improve the health of plants, trees, and soil while reducing the amount of fuel that can cause wildfires. It is something the pueblo plans on continuing throughout the summer months with hopes the monsoon season brings some relief. They also work with the State Forestry department by taking the goats to the forests.