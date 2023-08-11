ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Police Department is looking to crack down on drunk and impaired driving. The department says they’re planning a checkpoint operation.

They’ll be stopping drivers on the Pueblo of Sandia reservation on August 13, 2023, to check for impaired driving. The goal of the operation is to keep roadways safe, the department says.

Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired will potentially face an arrest and prosecution. They could have their licenses suspended and could be fined.