ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said its finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

“Over the years we’ve made numerous upgrades on the system and continue to remain within modern code that guides us. But this is an actual modernization of the controls,” said Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager, Michael Donovan.

With work starting after the New Year, the tram wants to replace its power system with a more efficient ride that uses less power. Crews will also update the 1960s-era controls that send the carts up and down the mountain.

The current system uses electromechanical components versus modern computers that will help them better monitor the location of the tram on each trip. The hope is that modernization will help maintenance teams better inspect and troubleshoot problems more easily. “Like cars today, they have diagnostic resources for mechanics to help maintain it. The new system will have this as well,” said Donovan.

It could also mean quicker trips. According to Donovan, currently, the tram moves at about 20 feet per second. With the upgrades, it will move about 22 feet per second.

Some new solar-powered cameras and weather stations are other expected additions with the project, which will help them monitor weather better. “This will have the tram maintain its relevance into the future for future visitors coming to Albuquerque,” added Donovan.

The tram and Ten 3 restaurant at the top of the Sandias will close on January 9 until the middle of March to complete the renovations.