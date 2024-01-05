ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a few days, the Sandia Peak Tramway and the restaurant on the top of Sandia Peak, TEN 3, will close temporarily so that the tram can undergo upgrades.

The closure of both the tram and restaurant will start on Jan. 9, 2024 and reopening is slated for March 13. Due to the closure, the parent company of the tram and restaurant, Alvarado Realty Co., or ARCO, offered employees temporary employment at ARCO’s other location, Ski Santa Fe.

The general manager of TEN 3, Bill Howley, said roughly half of his 57 employees at the restaurant opted to go work at Ski Santa Fe, others chose to take a break from work, spend time with their families, and some opted to travel. “Ironically, all of our cooks want to take a break from cooking. And they want to do things like working on the ski lifts and the parking,” Howley explained.

The decision to close both the restaurant and tram from January to March was made in part due to this being a slower time for business. “Historically, this has been a slower time for business for us. Especially when when the ski area is not open,” said Michael Donovan, the general manager of the Sandia Peak Tramway. “So I think the reason we made the decision to do that is less of our our riding passengers are inconvenienced by not having the tram available.”

Despite January through March being slower, it accounts for about 20% of the tram’s yearly ridership. While a loss in revenue is expected due to the closure, the estimated $1.3 million upgrade investment into the tram are needed to bring technology and service up to speed. “Guests will not see a lot of visible changes other than the tram will operate a little faster,” said Donovan.

Crews will update the 1960s-era controls that send the carts up and down the mountain and install technology that will help maintenance teams better inspect and troubleshoot problems more easily.

Howley said TEN 3 is planning a reopening event and hopes some new changes will encourage more customers to visit when the tram reopens. “We will be doing some updating on our menu. There will be a tremendous change in the menu when we reopen,” said Howley. “So we’re very excited about that in March.”