Sandia Peak Tramway set to reopen Thursday

Sandia Tramway celebrates 50th Anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tramway is set to reopen Thursday. To follow public health mandates, tram cars will operate at approximately 25% capacity. They will be cleaned and sanitized between each trip. Windows and vents will be open at all times during each tram flight and plexiglass barriers between guests and employees will be installed where possible. TEN 3 will remain closed until indoor dining is allowed.

According to a news release, the Tramway will be open Thursday, Dec. 17 through Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests are asked to purchase tram tickets online before arriving to limit in-person contact. There will be abbreviated hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To purchase tram tickets or for more information, visit sandiapeak.com.

Tramway rates are as follows:

  • Adults 21-61 – $25.00
  • Young Adults 13-20 – $20.00
  • Senior Adults 62 & Over & Active / Retired Military – $20.00
  • Children 0-12 – $15.00

