ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Tramway will be closed for annual spring maintenance beginning today, Tuesday, Apr. 11, through Wednesday, May 3. The tram, as well as the TEN 3 restaurant, will be closed during this period.

Regular operations are set to resume on Thursday, May 4. For more information, or to purchase tickets following the closure, visit sandiapeak.com.