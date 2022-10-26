ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram Tram will be closed for fall maintenance. The closure will be from Tuesday, November 1, through Wednesday, November 9.

The Tramp and TEN 3 will reopen to the public on November 10. According to a news release, upon reopening for maintenance, TEN 3 will have new dining hours. It will be open Sunday, Monday, and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

When the Tram reopens on November 10, it will remain operating with regular hours; Wednesday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.