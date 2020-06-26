Sandia Peak Tram to open next Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tramway is set to reopen next Thursday. Officials say both the tram and Ten-3 Restaurant will be open for the first time since March. The Tram will be operating at one-third capacity. They are requiring people to wear face coverings and there will be temperature checks. Tramcars will also be cleaned and sanitized between each trip.
