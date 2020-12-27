Sandia Peak Tram sees sold-out weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several families are celebrating the holidays with a trip to the Sandia Peak Tram, which is sold out this weekend.

Early Saturday afternoon, News 13 crews saw large groups of people lining the stairs outside the main building. People we talked to say they were told the wait for their tram ride would be about an hour.

The general manager says the state’s 25% capacity limit lets them have 14 passengers on a tram at once. That’s a total of about 350 passengers a day, compared to at least 1,500 pre-COVID. They also have employees walking down the lines reminding people to stay six-feet apart.

“Here during the holidays, we see families that all come up together and they stand together, and it appears that maybe they’re not following the guidelines, but once we come into the building, you have to have your temperature checked. You have to have your mask on at all times,” said Sandia Peak General Manager Michael Donovan.

Visitors have to buy their tickets online ahead of time. The tram is open through January 3.

