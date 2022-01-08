Sandia Peak Tram reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram reopened Saturday. This is a week after 21 people were trapped overnight.

All onboard were employees and ended up being stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to stop. The tram’s maintenance team says it has since conducted a thorough inspection of the cables and operating system and determined it was safe to run.

