Sandia Peak Tram reopens

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of New Mexico State University, John Floros, is stepping down from his role. Chancellor Dan Arvizu made the announcement Friday in a letter to students.

The letter highlighted Flores's success as president but did not give a reason for his departure. Arvizu said Dr. Floros's position will not be filled and Arvizu will take over the duties as president of the Las Cruces campus himself.