ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Tuesday, November 7 through Wednesday, November 15 the Sandia Peak Tram and TEN 3 will be closed for annual maintenance.

The Sandia Peak Tram and TEN 3 will reopen to public on Thursday, November 16. Sandia Peak Tram will debut its City Light Flight Promotion when the tram reopens. To give riders an opportunity to see the sun set and view the city lights of Albuquerque; anyone who purchases tickets between 4 – 8 p.m. will receive a $10 discount on each ticket.