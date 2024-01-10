ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Ski area has been closed for two years, and it was thought it would finally reopen this year thanks to a new partnership. But it’s still unclear if this is the season the slopes will once again welcome visitors but that’s not slowing crews down as they try to get them ready.

The last two years, the slopes have been empty of skiers and snowboarders. But crews are racing against the seasonal clock to prevent it from turning into three years. “We’re really excited to have begun reviving Sandia Peak Ski area,” said Scott Leigh, with Mountain Capital Partners.

Mountain Capital Partners has taken over operations of Sandia Peak Ski area. Mountain Capital already runs larger ski areas like Sippapu, Pajarito, Purgatory, and other areas in Colorado, Utah, and Arizona.

The new management team is working to take advantage of this year’s favorable snowfall and get the area up and running again. “There was just challenges with snow. Snowfall each year as well as staffing were two big challenges that you know, contributed to not operating the ski area for the past couple of years,” said Leigh.

In the meantime, staff is working long days making repairs and other maintenance in the buildings on the slopes. “We’re also looking for people to come work here again to help us get the ski area restarted but have been focused really on the basics of you know, getting the equipment back up and running and maintenance done on the lift and the snowcats and things of that nature,” said Leigh.

An opening date is still up in the air, but the ski area is hopeful they can start welcoming back guests soon. “You know, stay tuned, continue to watch out for what we’ve got going on up here, we’ll hopefully be providing additional updates,” said Leigh.

Sandia Peak Ski says they are hiring for guest services, food and beverage, retail rental, and lift operations.