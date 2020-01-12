Sandia Peak Ski season off to strong start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Ski Area is having one of its most successful starts to the season in years, but it’s not because they have more snow.

Christian Barrandey and his three friends spent their Saturday learning to ski and snowboard at Sandia Peak Ski Area. While it’s the trio’s first experience at the ski area, General Manager Ben Abruzzo says the recent snowfall makes it a good time for the group to learn.

“It keeps snowing every week, we’ve got great snow, great crowds,” said Abruzzo.

Abruzzo says while the past few years have started off a little bumpy, this year went off without a hitch. They were able to open the ski area on time for the first time in three years.

While the beginners may not have anything to compare their experience to they had fun learning something new, even if it was more challenging than they’d expected.

“We’ve failed, to say the least. We’ve fallen down a lot, we can’t get up the hill,” said Blas Vasquez, a first-time skier.

Abruzzo says they’re seeing at least 700 skiers on their busiest days.