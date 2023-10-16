ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is new hope to get Sandia Peak back open for skiing this season. After years of closure, a company that’s no stranger to southwest slopes is taking over.

“I think most people are aware that Sandia Peak has quite a few challenges,” said Sandia Peak General Manager Ben Abruzzo.

From lack of snow to staffing issues and old equipment: Sandia Peak Ski Area hasn’t been open since 2021 for skiers and snowboarders, but new operators are hoping to change that.

“It was time to get some new energy and some new ideas to Sandia Peak to see if it can be a viable ski area for our community,” said Abruzzo.

Sandia Peak Ski is bringing on a new team, Mountain Capital Partners (MCP), to run the area adding on to their long list of collaborations with ski resorts including Sipapu, Pajarito, Snowbowl in Arizona, and Purgatory in Colorado.

“We’re passionate about skiing, and skiing is, you know, we put skiing first in everything we do,” said Scott Leigh, a member of the MCP project team.

The Abruzzo family, which has owned the ski area since the late 1950s, isn’t selling, but they won’t have a hand in the ski area’s operations moving forward.

“We all want to see Sandia Peak Ski Area continue to be a community ski area for Albuquerque long into the future,” said Abruzzo.

MCP wants to re-open Sandia Peak as soon as possible.

“The number one priority for us is to reopen the ski area this coming winter for skiing, and that’s really our number one focus is to be open and allow people to come out and enjoy the mountain,” said Leigh.

Before they can open, a few things need to be taken care of first.

“Primarily, we’re going to be focused on, you know, snowmaking,” said Leigh, ” . . . also lift maintenance, lift operators.”

Of course, they also need to hire a full staff.

“It’s really us getting back in there, getting a team hired, and getting the annual maintenance ready to go,” said Leigh.

Despite the to-do list, Leigh said they are excited to see what Sandia Peak is capable of.

“New Mexico skiing is so important to us, and it’s so close to our hearts. We’re really thrilled,” said Leigh.

With the operational changes, MCP said anyone with a power pass will be able to access Sandia Peak and MCP’s 13 other ski areas.

However, the new partnership means Ski Santa Fe passes won’t work at Sandia Peak anymore.