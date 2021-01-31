Sandia Peak ski area has its season’s first weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a successful first weekend for the Sandia Peak Ski Area. This weekend was the first of the area’s ski season, with last week’s snowstorm giving the area the boost they needed.

Currently, 100% of the mountain is open, with a 21-inch base for skiers. The ski area says it will now be open Friday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will also be open on President’s Day. The tram, as well as Sandia Peak’s Ten-3 restaurant are also open between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday through Monday.

