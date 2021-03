ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Ski Area reports that it will close for the season on Saturday, March 6. This will be the final day to ski and ride for the 2020-2021 season.

Lift tickets and lessons for Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6 can be purchased online at sandiapeak.com. Sandia Peak Ski Area is New Mexico Safe Certified and adheres to COVID-safe practices. Guests are asked to wear masks.