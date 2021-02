ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque small business is getting in on the state's push for vaccinations. The local pharmacy is one of the first independent pharmacies to become certified to give out doses. Since late December, Vida Pharmacy has given more than 5,000 vaccine doses to New Mexicans, but to get to that point, they prepared for months.

"All of the pharmacies in New Mexico received an email asking if we were interested in becoming providers. It was a rigorous process of becoming a provider. There were several certifications and online trainings that we had to go through," said Annabel Roberts, one of the owners of Vida Pharmacy.