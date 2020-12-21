Sandia Peak delaying opening due to lack of snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While several ski areas are open in the state, Sandia Peak is still waiting to open for the season. Several winter storms have crossed New Mexico, but officials say they haven’t gotten enough snow to open.

While the original opening date was set for Saturday, they say it isn’t uncommon to have a delay but COVID has added another wrinkle this year. “In the ski business, mother nature is the single-biggest challenge each winter. This year, we have a double challenge with COVID and mother nature. In this case, both have been working for us and against us,” said Benny Abruzzo, president of Sandia Peak Ski company.

They say for now, they plan to wait to see if additional snow will fall before making any more decisions.