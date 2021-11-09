Sandia-operated Arctic mobile research facility to move

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A facility used by Sandia National Laboratories to study the atmosphere is moving out of Alaska. It’s a mobile facility that scientists use to collect important data on climate and weather. The plan was for it to stay in Alaska for five years then move somewhere else.

“The DOE’s commitment to Arctic atmospheric observations and researcher-driven studies in Utqiaġvik is not changing at all,” said Lori Parrott in a news release, retired manager of Sandia’s atmospheric and Arctic sciences group. “The mobile facility at Oliktok Point offered a powerful extension of that facility, as it was on the Beaufort Sea instead of the Chukchi Sea with regional variation. We’re grateful that DOE is going to continue its mission of collecting unique atmospheric measurements to support the climate modeling community with its move of the mobile facility to the southeastern U.S.”

The exact location is still being decided. The labs say the mobile facility was originally intended to stay in northern Alaska for only five years but has been collecting and processing data on Oliktok Point, on the North Slope of Alaska since 2013.

For more information on the mobile facility, visit newsreleases.sandia.gov/arctic_move.

