Sandia National Labs scientists use 3D printing to help detect earthquakes early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Sandia National Labs are using 3D printing to try and predict earthquakes. Scientists are looking specifically at earthquakes that are caused by fracking.

Fracking is when water is forcefully injected into the ground to help extract oil. That force can cause rocks to break and shift, causing earthquakes.

Sandia scientists are 3D printing rocks and simulating the energy used in fracking to see how the rocks break and shift. They hope this will help when they survey the ground to better able to predict when an earthquake may happen.

