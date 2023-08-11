ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is preparing for emergencies with a new, cutting-edge complex. The 35,000-square-foot facility on Kirtland Air Force Base will house several security and emergency office, as well as a 24/7 emergency management communications center. The building is equipped with an electrical system, a backup generator, showers, a kitchen and pantry, and temporary sleeping areas.

The complex can also operate independently for at least 72 hours. It is expected to be fully operational by 2024.