Sandia National Labs helping Albuquerque combat crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories are lending their skills to crime-fighting in Albuquerque. Sandia computer scientists are volunteering their time to work on a pair of projects with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

One group is analyzing Snapchat data to gather evidence about drug cases and violent crimes. “They leave a lot of evidence of crimes right there in plain view for everyone to see. And now it’s up to us to try and capture that information,” said Raul Torrez, Bernalillo County District Attorney.

The other group is working on technology making it easier to match DNA at crime scenes to people in public genealogy databases that help investigators track down offenders even if they are not in any criminal database.