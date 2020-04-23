Sandia National Labs designs kits to increase number of ventilators in New Mexico hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories has created special kits to help treat severe COVID-19 patients.

In less than a month, Sandia Labs has converted 100 respiratory machines that New Mexico hospitals already had into machines that can safely be used as ventilators for patients with severe cases of the virus.

“Our local hospitals told us that they need solutions now,” said Ryan Haggerty in a press release. “Based on conservative models of ventilator availability in Albuquerque during this pandemic, there will not be enough ventilators to meet the projected need. We are trying to address the gap between now and when large companies that are producing high-end ventilators will be ready to ship machines to hospitals.”

Ventilators that use masks instead of tubes cannot normally be used to treat patients because they expel a patient’s breath into the room, contaminating the area. These kits are attached to respiratory machines and use ultraviolet light to disable COVID-19 before a patient’s breath contaminates the hospital room.

Sandia will deliver its first round of kits to Presbyterian and the UNM Hospital. The Sandia team is planning to transfer the pathogen management kit technology through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to a regional manufacturer to increase the production rate.

