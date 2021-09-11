Sandia National Labs continues work started in wake of 9/11

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is reflecting this 9/11 on how the terror attacks shifted its mission in ways that resonate twenty years later. Researchers say prior to 9/11, Sandia focused on security concerns involving the threat of physical attacks from other nations.

Story continues below:

In the aftermath, the focus shifted to non-state groups as well as biological attacks in the wake of the 2001 Anthrax scares. Over the years, Sandia scientists have developed a number of technologies meant to analyze and mitigate biothreats. Sandia has also developed technologies for scanning suspicious packages and disabling dangerous devices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES