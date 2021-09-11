Sandia National Labs continues work started in wake of 9/11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is reflecting this 9/11 on how the terror attacks shifted its mission in ways that resonate twenty years later. Researchers say prior to 9/11, Sandia focused on security concerns involving the threat of physical attacks from other nations.
In the aftermath, the focus shifted to non-state groups as well as biological attacks in the wake of the 2001 Anthrax scares. Over the years, Sandia scientists have developed a number of technologies meant to analyze and mitigate biothreats. Sandia has also developed technologies for scanning suspicious packages and disabling dangerous devices.