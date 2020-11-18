Sandia National Labs collects 250 frozen turkeys, over $7K for those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories hosted its annual Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day drive on Tuesday to help collect food for those who are less fortunate ahead of Thanksgiving. A total of nine collection sites including seven at credit union locations in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Edgewood, and Rio Rancho, were able to collect 250 frozen turkeys and more than $7,000.

Sandia Labs says that the donations will be dispersed according to need in communities where the drop boxes were located and throughout the state. “My four sisters and brother pitched in,” said Sandia employee Mardelle Morrow in a press release. “I bought the six biggest turkeys I could find and delivered them. I feel like I can count my blessings, so I take this opportunity to give back.”

This year marks Morrow’s seventeenth year dropping off turkeys at Sandia.



Mardelle Morrow, Chris Hullinger, and Mark Zuvernik assist in dropping off turkeys. (courtesy Randy Montoya, Sandia National Laboratories)

