Sandia National Laboratories to conduct controlled explosives test Wednesday

sandia national labs snl stock_583389

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandia National Laboratories has an explosive test scheduled for Wednesday between 2 and 6 p.m. The test is planned in Sandia’s Coyote Canyon which is located on Kirtland Air Force Base.

Albuquerque residents may hear a small explosion that’s associated with the experiment. Residents may also see black smoke which may be seen above Kirtland following the test.

The test is being conducted with permits for the lab’s test facilities and is in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations. All test hazards are controlled.

