Sandia National Laboratories to conduct controlled fire experiment at KAFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandia National Laboratories has announced they will be conducting a controlled fire experiment Wednesday.

The experiment will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Thermal Text Complex located on Kirtland Air Force Base. Officials say a plume of black smoke could be seen in the Albuquerque area as the tests occur.

Liquid jet fuel will be burned during the experiment which will last anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Officials state that there is no danger of the fire spreading as the burning fuel will be contained in steel pans.

The experiment is being conducted in compliance with all environmental regulations as well as in accordance with permits for Sandia’s Thermal Test Complex.