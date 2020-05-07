Sandia National Laboratories reopens two buildings after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is reopening two of its buildings on Thursday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Buildings 858N and 858EF will open at 10 a.m. as Sandia reports all affected areas have been cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines. In late March the labs reported one member of its workforce tested positive for the virus and shut down the two buildings to be disinfected.

Sandia says that all food items left on counters were thrown away as they were exposed to disinfectant. Food that was left in refrigerators was not touched as it remained isolated from the disinfectant.

The Sandia Medical Clinic contacted all employees who had confirmed contact with the individual who tested positive. Sandia is asking all employees who have health concerns to notify managers and work with the management team to determine correct reporting and time-charging.

