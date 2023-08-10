ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories donated hundreds of computers to schools in New Mexico through its annual K-12 Computer Donation Program.

Five Albuquerque Public Schools and five Silver City schools received desktops, laptops, iPads printers, monitors and keyboards from the lab. Each year, Sandia upgrades aging technology and then donates the retired computers to schools. The computers are wiped and the hard drives are removed to ensure no sensitive information is released. Schools then are able to refurbish the equipment at a very low cost.

Sandia National Laboratories donated the following to schools this year:

CPU’s: 1,082

Laptops: 472

iPads: 100

Monitors: 56

Printers: 23

Keyboards: 127

Mice: 127

Since the program began in 2012, Sandia has donated nearly 22,000 computers with a total value of more than $26 million to New Mexico classrooms. Most of the computers donated are four to six years old.