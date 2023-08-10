ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories donated hundreds of computers to schools in New Mexico through its annual K-12 Computer Donation Program.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Two popular New Mexico businesses team up in Santa Fe
- Crime: ABQ teen facing charges in 19-year-old’s murder to stay in custody before trial
- Albuquerque: Plans for San Antonio Oxbow Bluffs come to light
- Community: Donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Online or during our Phone Banks!
Five Albuquerque Public Schools and five Silver City schools received desktops, laptops, iPads printers, monitors and keyboards from the lab. Each year, Sandia upgrades aging technology and then donates the retired computers to schools. The computers are wiped and the hard drives are removed to ensure no sensitive information is released. Schools then are able to refurbish the equipment at a very low cost.
Sandia National Laboratories donated the following to schools this year:
- CPU’s: 1,082
- Laptops: 472
- iPads: 100
- Monitors: 56
- Printers: 23
- Keyboards: 127
- Mice: 127
Since the program began in 2012, Sandia has donated nearly 22,000 computers with a total value of more than $26 million to New Mexico classrooms. Most of the computers donated are four to six years old.