Sandia National Laboratories assist in launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is celebrating after a successful launch in Hawaii.

Sandia was helping test the hypersonic glide body of a rocket. The rocket flew at hypersonic speed as officials collected data.

Officials with the lab say they designed the flight vehicle among other aspects.

