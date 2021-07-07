Sandia Labs summer program encourages kids to learn about STEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Labs’ STEM in the Sun summer program began Wednesday. The program teaches young kids math, science, and engineering through hands-on activities.

Students learned to make lava lamps, slime, and how to build a catapult on the first day. Organizers say they hope this program shows students that math and science can be fun. “Get back out to doing hands-on, in-person activities and doing it with real scientists and real engineers. It’s exciting for them inspiring for them to want to study science and study math,” Katrina Wagner of Sandia Labs said.

The program will take place every Wednesday through the month of July. Kids must be enrolled in the city’s summer program to be part of the event.

