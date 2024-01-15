ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Sandia National Laboratories is pulling back the curtain on warming in the Arctic. Researchers say the Earth’s icy crown is heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet.

Scientists conducted a study by using GPS satellite radiometers to capture the sunlight bouncing in the Arctic saying sunlight reflectivity or albedo is decreasing supercharging the Arctic’s warming. The study suggests that less sea ice in the area leading to more exposure of the dark ocean or the reflectivity of the remaining sea ice may be the cause for warming temperatures.