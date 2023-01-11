ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs says its economic impact in New Mexico has hit an all-time high. Lab officials revealed Wednesday they spent $4.2 billion in 2022 – $312 million more than the previous year.

That spending went to labor, subcontracts, purchases, and other expenditures, with $943 million going to small businesses. With 480 new jobs, Sandia has more than 1,500 employees.

Lab officials credited some of its success to a strong pipeline of qualified staff from the state’s universities and support from the local community. “We couldn’t do it without communities giving us great people and the universities partnering with us, and the fact that we deliver,” says Scott Aeilts, Mission Services Associate Labs Director at Sandia National Labs.

Also, 104 patents were issued for new technology developed at the labs last year. There are 223 more pending.